Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,439. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

