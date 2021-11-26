Scotiabank Increases Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RSI. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RSI stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 232,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,278. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.15 and a 12 month high of C$5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.31 million and a PE ratio of 14.34.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

