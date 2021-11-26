Scout Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,753 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,753 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $277.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.90 and its 200-day moving average is $252.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.53 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,543.69, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 619,841 shares of company stock worth $162,862,156. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

