Scout Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,390,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 94.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $457.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.88.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

