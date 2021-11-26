Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of LHC Group worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.06 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.58.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

