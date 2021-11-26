Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Insperity worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NSP opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

