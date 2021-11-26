Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.07 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of ICU Medical worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after buying an additional 326,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after buying an additional 75,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $240.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.41. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.