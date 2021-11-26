Scout Investments Inc. Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 59,602 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 129,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 55,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

