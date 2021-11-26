Scout Investments Inc. Has $12.60 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Credicorp worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after buying an additional 1,399,973 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,299,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Credicorp stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.52.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

