Scout Investments Inc. Has $12.67 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 77.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SAP by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $5,717,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $133.66 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $116.55 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.95. The company has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

