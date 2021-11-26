Scout Investments Inc. Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of LGI Homes worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in LGI Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

LGI Homes stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

