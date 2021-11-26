Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.28 Million Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,512 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Bancolombia worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

