Scout Investments Inc. Has $15.01 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,068 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Brunswick worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 0.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $101.58 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.