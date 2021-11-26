Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of Forward Air worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $105.00 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

