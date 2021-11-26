Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.64% of Impinj worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 664.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 91,743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $3,755,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 68,733 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $85.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,055,319 shares of company stock valued at $82,385,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

