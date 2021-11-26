Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.36% of Plexus worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS opened at $90.30 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.