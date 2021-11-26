Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.