Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Cheesecake Factory worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

