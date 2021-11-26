Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,063,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.49 and a beta of 0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EGRX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

