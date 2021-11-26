Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123,763 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Hexcel worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.