Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 2,485 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Mimecast worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,737 shares of company stock worth $14,617,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

