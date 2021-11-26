Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 809 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,088 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $228.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

