Scout Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Paycom Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Paycom Software by 115.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $452.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 153.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.80 and a 200 day moving average of $433.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

