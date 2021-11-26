Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,746 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,627,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,790,000.

VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

