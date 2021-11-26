Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278,194 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Alcoa worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,953,000 after purchasing an additional 470,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

