Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Balchem worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 12,980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $169.56 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $101.66 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

