Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of NeoGenomics worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NEO opened at $37.63 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

