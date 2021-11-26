Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.80% of Coherus BioSciences worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172 in the last 90 days. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRS stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

