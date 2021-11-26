Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of II-VI worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

II-VI stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. II-VI’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

