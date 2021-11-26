Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,172 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after buying an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

