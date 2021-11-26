Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Amundi bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $94,657,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

