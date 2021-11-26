Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,897 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Semtech worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.