Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,009 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.30% of Axos Financial worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AX opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.59. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

