Scout Investments Inc. Sells 37,497 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 37,497 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,738 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after purchasing an additional 97,660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $725,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,165 shares of company stock worth $40,022,596. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $176.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

