Scout Investments Inc. Sells 56,918 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,918 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

