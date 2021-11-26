Scout Investments Inc. Sells 998 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Qualys worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 106,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qualys by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 756,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,488,296. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

