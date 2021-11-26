Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.82. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

