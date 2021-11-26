Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Ambarella worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 20.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $181.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -135.23 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.