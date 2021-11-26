Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.31% of AdaptHealth worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.