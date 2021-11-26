Scrypta Trading Down 48.9% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $102,122.78 and approximately $36.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00064664 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 106.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,596,545 coins and its circulating supply is 18,796,545 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

