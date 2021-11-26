SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $345.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $353.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.48.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

