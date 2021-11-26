Security National Bank Buys 2,578 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.4% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $203.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.68. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

