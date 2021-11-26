Security National Bank Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

