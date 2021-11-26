Security National Bank Has $12.73 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,411.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

