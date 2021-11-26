SEEN Price Tops $3.28 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, SEEN has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00006037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $17,433.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00233594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

