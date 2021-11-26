Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $115.23

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.23 and traded as low as $91.92. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $96.98, with a volume of 17,341 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMLR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

The company has a market cap of $655.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.23.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

