Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.71.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $125.53 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

