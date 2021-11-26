Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

NYSE SRE opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.98.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

