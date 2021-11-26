Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.
NYSE SRE opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.98.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.71.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
