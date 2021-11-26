Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Shares Down 4.9%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 134,184 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The stock has a market cap of $81.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.