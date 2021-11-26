Sentinel Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.74 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $120.74 million and $2.45 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,372,834,871 coins and its circulating supply is 5,774,522,713 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.